Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $238,000 Holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 150.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,472 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TTE. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 310.0% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE TTE opened at $66.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $157.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.64. TotalEnergies SE has a 52-week low of $62.28 and a 52-week high of $74.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.11 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $53.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.45 billion. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 17.92%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

