Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $250,000 Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 390 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 115.8% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 41 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In other news, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,822,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on URI shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $785.00 to $873.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $750.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $780.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on United Rentals from $774.00 to $795.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on United Rentals from $790.00 to $905.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $675.15.

United Rentals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $697.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $387.01 and a 52 week high of $789.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $703.03 and its 200-day moving average is $682.32.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $10.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.48 by $0.22. United Rentals had a return on equity of 35.87% and a net margin of 17.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.5 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 17.66%.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

