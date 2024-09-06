Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $252,000 Stake in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) by 209.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IGM. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 76.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,783,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,180,000 after purchasing an additional 774,192 shares during the period. Gray Foundation boosted its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 500.0% during the first quarter. Gray Foundation now owns 522,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,993,000 after buying an additional 435,070 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 427,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,338,000 after buying an additional 156,117 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 572.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 325,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,008,000 after acquiring an additional 276,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GM Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 537.6% in the 1st quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 287,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,796,000 after acquiring an additional 242,597 shares during the period.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IGM opened at $89.35 on Friday. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a 52-week low of $60.65 and a 52-week high of $98.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.74.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

