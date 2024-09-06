Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $261,000 Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VOOG. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 464.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 71.4% in the first quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOOG opened at $325.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.13. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $236.38 and a 12 month high of $350.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $331.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $316.06.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.