Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $266,000 Position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WMG Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter valued at $212,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Client LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 1,272.2% during the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $221.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $239.06 and its 200 day moving average is $234.61. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $165.00 and a one year high of $273.98.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

