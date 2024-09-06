Farther Finance Advisors LLC Has $299,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF stock opened at $55.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.02. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 1 year low of $48.01 and a 1 year high of $65.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.20.

About SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

