Farther Finance Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI – Free Report) by 20.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SWS Partners increased its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. SWS Partners now owns 88,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,178,000 after buying an additional 27,354 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,069,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 129,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,083,000 after purchasing an additional 19,150 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 148,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,914,000 after purchasing an additional 13,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $503,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $46.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.12. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $42.95 and a 1-year high of $47.17.

About SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.