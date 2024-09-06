Farther Finance Advisors LLC Increases Stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 446.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,664 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMF. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $50,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $150,000.

Shares of CMF opened at $57.72 on Friday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $53.92 and a 52-week high of $58.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.25.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

