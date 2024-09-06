Farther Finance Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV – Free Report) by 131,663.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,494 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,483 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 57,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 80,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 17.6% in the second quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000.

Get Global SuperDividend US ETF alerts:

Global SuperDividend US ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA DIV opened at $18.27 on Friday. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.32 and a fifty-two week high of $18.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.38. The stock has a market cap of $652.79 million, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.74.

Global SuperDividend US ETF Profile

The Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (DIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of 50 high-dividend, low-volatility securities. DIV was launched on Mar 11, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global SuperDividend US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global SuperDividend US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.