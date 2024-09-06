Farther Finance Advisors LLC Sells 1,239 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,239 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTIP. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 32,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southland Equity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 12,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTIP stock opened at $48.87 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $46.70 and a 12 month high of $48.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.51 and its 200 day moving average is $48.15.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.444 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

