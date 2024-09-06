Farther Finance Advisors LLC Sells 456 Shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ – Free Report) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 68,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 1,998.0% during the fourth quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,618,000 after acquiring an additional 90,909 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 23.3% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000.

Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA SCHJ opened at $49.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.85 and its 200-day moving average is $48.37. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $46.51 and a one year high of $49.40.

Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with short-term maturities of 1-5 years. SCHJ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

