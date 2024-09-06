Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Acquired by Founders Financial Securities LLC

Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 92.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Fastenal by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 49,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its stake in Fastenal by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 50,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 17,212 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Fastenal by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 184,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,611,000 after purchasing an additional 12,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Fastenal by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 50,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Stock Down 0.5 %

FAST stock opened at $65.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.70. The company has a market capitalization of $37.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $53.83 and a 12 month high of $79.04.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 33.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on FAST shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (down from $85.00) on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, July 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 45,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total transaction of $3,116,996.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,489,266.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 45,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total transaction of $3,116,996.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,489,266.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.28 per share, for a total transaction of $31,640.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,480. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

