F&C Commercial Property Trust (LON:FCPT) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $121.20

F&C Commercial Property Trust Ltd (LON:FCPT – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 121.20 ($1.59) and traded as high as GBX 121.80 ($1.60). F&C Commercial Property Trust shares last traded at GBX 121.20 ($1.59), with a volume of 802,696 shares changing hands.

F&C Commercial Property Trust Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 121.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 121.20.

About F&C Commercial Property Trust

(Get Free Report)

F&C Commercial Property Trust Limited operates as a property investment company in the United Kingdom. The company primarily invests in a portfolio of commercial properties, including office, retail, and industrial sectors. F&C Investment Business Limited serves as the investment manager to F&C Commercial Property Trust Limited.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for F&C Commercial Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F&C Commercial Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.