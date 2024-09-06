FDx Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 666 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in The Cigna Group by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 953 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Elder Granger sold 547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.38, for a total value of $181,264.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,471 shares in the company, valued at $1,812,979.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Elder Granger sold 547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.38, for a total value of $181,264.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,471 shares in the company, valued at $1,812,979.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 4,795 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.01, for a total transaction of $1,654,322.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,773,834.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,033 shares of company stock worth $3,095,820 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Stock Down 3.1 %

NYSE CI opened at $355.24 on Friday. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $253.95 and a 12 month high of $370.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $100.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $340.15 and its 200 day moving average is $343.51.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $6.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.42 by $0.30. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $60.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 28.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 45.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CI. StockNews.com raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $388.00 price target on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on The Cigna Group from $393.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $384.86.

Get Our Latest Analysis on The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.