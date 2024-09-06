FDx Advisors Inc. Has $214,000 Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 20.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 619 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 9,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 2.4% in the second quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Iron Mountain by 9.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 0.4% during the second quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 32,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain

In related news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 3,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.83, for a total value of $268,738.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 3,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.83, for a total value of $268,738.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.59, for a total transaction of $1,453,991.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,078,583.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,805 shares of company stock worth $7,510,750 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Iron Mountain from $82.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.83.

Get Our Latest Report on IRM

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

Iron Mountain stock opened at $109.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.37 and a 200-day moving average of $88.05. The company has a market capitalization of $31.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.27, a P/E/G ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.00. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $56.51 and a 1 year high of $114.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.59). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 595.44%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Iron Mountain’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.715 dividend. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 433.33%.

Iron Mountain Profile

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.