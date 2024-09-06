FDx Advisors Inc. Has $231,000 Stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 22.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter valued at $304,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter worth $260,000. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 579.8% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 592,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,993,000 after purchasing an additional 505,306 shares during the period. Finally, Retireful LLC acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter worth $1,934,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 154,909 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total value of $14,961,111.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,135 shares in the company, valued at $14,982,938.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Howmet Aerospace news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 154,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total value of $14,961,111.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,982,938.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 70,637 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.94, for a total transaction of $6,847,550.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,985,077.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HWM opened at $94.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $38.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.46. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.94 and a 12-month high of $98.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.14.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 23.02%. Howmet Aerospace’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This is a boost from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.46%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HWM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.67.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

