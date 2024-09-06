FDx Advisors Inc. Has $285,000 Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 66.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,284 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 14,470 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors increased its position in Comcast by 7.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 115,703,280 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,015,737,000 after purchasing an additional 7,929,963 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,542,988,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 41.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,016,389 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,214,512,000 after buying an additional 8,243,302 shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates L P lifted its holdings in Comcast by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 18,873,787 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $827,616,000 after buying an additional 1,854,671 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 11,304,304 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $495,694,000 after acquiring an additional 368,685 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMCSA. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Barclays cut their target price on Comcast from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Comcast from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.78.

Comcast Trading Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $39.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $36.43 and a 52 week high of $47.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Comcast had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 20.17%. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.80%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

