FDx Advisors Inc. Has $298,000 Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

FDx Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,440 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burney Co. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth $1,342,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 429.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 298,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,360,000 after acquiring an additional 242,052 shares during the period. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter worth about $2,685,000. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,972,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $508,000. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

CrowdStrike stock opened at $256.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $62.41 billion, a PE ratio of 483.83, a P/E/G ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.59 and a 12-month high of $398.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $292.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $316.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The business had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $435.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.16.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.93, for a total transaction of $1,723,185.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 200,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,843,328.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.21, for a total transaction of $5,703,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 824,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,382,009.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.93, for a total value of $1,723,185.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,672 shares in the company, valued at $76,843,328.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 130,219 shares of company stock worth $48,856,294. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Further Reading

