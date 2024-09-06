FDx Advisors Inc. Has $308,000 Stock Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 22.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,798 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 805 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PHM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $381,960,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in PulteGroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,985,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,892,229 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $195,316,000 after purchasing an additional 523,623 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 130.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 388,298 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,837,000 after purchasing an additional 219,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 733,804 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,511,000 after buying an additional 212,837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
PHM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on PulteGroup from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.14.
Insider Activity at PulteGroup
In other PulteGroup news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 71,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total transaction of $9,573,873.81. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,043,420.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $2,491,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,931,462.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 71,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total transaction of $9,573,873.81. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,043,420.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 119,000 shares of company stock worth $15,814,039. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.
PulteGroup Stock Down 0.0 %
PHM stock opened at $128.27 on Friday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.80 and a fifty-two week high of $136.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $122.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.13.
PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 25.67%. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current year.
PulteGroup Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.41%.
PulteGroup Company Profile
PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.
