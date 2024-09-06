FDx Advisors Inc. Has $349,000 Holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,025 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,144,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,717,000 after buying an additional 379,198 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in TotalEnergies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,920,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,274,000 after purchasing an additional 70,394 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in TotalEnergies by 2.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,858,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,383,000 after purchasing an additional 100,059 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in TotalEnergies by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,592,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,665,000 after purchasing an additional 86,642 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 3.4% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 2,160,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,069,000 after purchasing an additional 71,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TTE opened at $66.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. TotalEnergies SE has a twelve month low of $62.28 and a twelve month high of $74.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.09.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $53.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.45 billion. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 17.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on TTE. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on TotalEnergies from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on TotalEnergies in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

