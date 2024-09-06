FDx Advisors Inc. Has $378,000 Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 805 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 29.4% during the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 33,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,542 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 15.0% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the second quarter worth $274,000. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DUK opened at $116.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $90.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.06 and a twelve month high of $118.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.18 and a 200-day moving average of $101.93.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.16. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.045 per share. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 105.03%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.92.

In related news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total transaction of $61,365.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,259,617.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

