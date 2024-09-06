FDx Advisors Inc. Has $392,000 Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,491 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sysco by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 58,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,350,000 after acquiring an additional 18,440 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Sysco by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in Sysco by 1,039.2% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Sysco by 0.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 42,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sysco in the second quarter valued at about $227,000. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $78.98 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $62.24 and a 1 year high of $82.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.47 and its 200-day moving average is $75.84. The company has a market capitalization of $38.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.20.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.51 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 102.09% and a net margin of 2.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.76%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim raised Sysco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Sysco from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Sysco from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.27.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

