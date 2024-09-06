FDx Advisors Inc. Invests $252,000 in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GFL. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in GFL Environmental by 17.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,851,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935,811 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,441,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,686,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,914,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,053,000 after acquiring an additional 683,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in GFL Environmental by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,022,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,402,000 after purchasing an additional 478,412 shares in the last quarter. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GFL shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on GFL Environmental from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut GFL Environmental from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on GFL Environmental from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.64.

GFL Environmental Price Performance

GFL stock opened at $40.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.07 and its 200-day moving average is $36.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 39.50 and a beta of 1.16. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.87 and a 1 year high of $43.79.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 8.78%. Equities research analysts expect that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GFL Environmental Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a $0.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.85%.

GFL Environmental Profile

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

