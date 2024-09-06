FDx Advisors Inc. Makes New $77,000 Investment in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM)

FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp increased its position in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 252,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 11,882 shares during the period. WMG Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust during the second quarter valued at $64,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 9.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 812,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 69,175 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 14.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 99,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 12,823 shares during the period. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,307,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,171,000 after purchasing an additional 92,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.06% of the company’s stock.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust stock opened at $3.38 on Friday. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $3.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.21.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.022 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.82%.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

