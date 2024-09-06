FDx Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,691 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,549 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in HEICO were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HEICO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. American National Bank bought a new position in HEICO in the second quarter worth $66,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HEICO during the second quarter valued at $73,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of HEICO during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HEICO in the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. 27.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Eric A. Mendelson sold 2,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.06, for a total transaction of $509,929.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 246,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,305,563.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Eric A. Mendelson sold 2,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.06, for a total transaction of $509,929.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 246,060 shares in the company, valued at $44,305,563.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eric A. Mendelson sold 8,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.54, for a total transaction of $1,600,306.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 222,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,152,276.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 85,206 shares of company stock valued at $15,571,927. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Stock Performance

Shares of HEI stock opened at $251.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $235.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.50. HEICO Co. has a 52 week low of $155.42 and a 52 week high of $259.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.88 billion, a PE ratio of 79.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.22.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $992.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.34 million. HEICO had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HEICO Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

HEICO Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.11 dividend. This is an increase from HEICO’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 0.1%. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HEI shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of HEICO from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on HEICO from $243.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on HEICO from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Barclays started coverage on HEICO in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of HEICO in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HEICO has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.67.

HEICO Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

