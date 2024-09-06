FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 1,105 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CB. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 6.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,997,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,849,677,000 after buying an additional 685,677 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Chubb by 44.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,713,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,739,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,730 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $957,756,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 14.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,543,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $918,294,000 after purchasing an additional 457,881 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,051,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $778,270,000 after purchasing an additional 87,059 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $287.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $116.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $268.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $260.44. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $198.67 and a 52-week high of $293.13.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.34. Chubb had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.16%.

In other news, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total transaction of $2,181,692.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,853 shares in the company, valued at $12,199,649.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total transaction of $2,181,692.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,853 shares in the company, valued at $12,199,649.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.49, for a total transaction of $75,034.89. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,172 shares in the company, valued at $11,261,558.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,382 shares of company stock worth $7,609,745. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair lowered shares of Chubb from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Chubb from $266.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Chubb from $260.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Chubb from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $274.70.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

