FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 113,398 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 97.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,398 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 6,408 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. TSA Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $670,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kickstand Ventures LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Kickstand Ventures LLC. now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $100.43 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $96.27 and a 52 week high of $100.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.81 and a 200 day moving average of $99.38.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.