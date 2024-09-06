FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 113,398 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 97.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,398 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 6,408 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. TSA Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $670,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kickstand Ventures LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Kickstand Ventures LLC. now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter.
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:STIP opened at $100.43 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $96.27 and a 52 week high of $100.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.81 and a 200 day moving average of $99.38.
About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF
The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.
