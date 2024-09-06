FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 19,884 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,884 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 25,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 13,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 7,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 12,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $56.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.87. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $38.38 and a 12 month high of $62.55. The company has a market capitalization of $198.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.17%. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.85%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Company to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 target price (down from $70.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.41.

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

