FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 2,423 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 37.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,068 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,423 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WMT. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In related news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 8,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $597,788.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 94,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,420,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 8,791 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $597,788.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,420,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 1,244,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $82,910,840.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 633,518,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,211,325,061.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,144,237 shares of company stock worth $730,497,016. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Walmart from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Walmart from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.99.

Walmart Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $76.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.85 and a 1 year high of $77.81. The firm has a market cap of $618.62 billion, a PE ratio of 32.94, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.24.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The company had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

