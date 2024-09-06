FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 2,459 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 44.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,060 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 2,459 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UBER. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 5,634 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 3.3% during the first quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 6.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 2,756 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,170 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Tony West sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total value of $1,978,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,851,103.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $35,955,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,114 shares in the company, valued at $91,046,257.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total transaction of $1,978,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,945 shares in the company, valued at $6,851,103.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE UBER opened at $71.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.09 and a 52 week high of $82.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.32. The company has a market cap of $149.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.33.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 17.06%. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UBER has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.60.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

