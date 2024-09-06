FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 2,568 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 61.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,625 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,568 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 184.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 43,867 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,163,000 after buying an additional 28,449 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 361,166 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $52,456,000 after purchasing an additional 52,824 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 25.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 287,942 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $41,811,000 after purchasing an additional 58,219 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 72.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 321,687 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $46,537,000 after purchasing an additional 135,548 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity during the second quarter valued at $15,847,000. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TE Connectivity Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $147.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $44.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.17. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $115.00 and a fifty-two week high of $159.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TEL shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wolfe Research raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. HSBC cut TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.45.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TE Connectivity

Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity

In related news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 2,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total transaction of $450,320.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at $3,942,663.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 2,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total transaction of $450,320.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,942,663.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 59,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total transaction of $9,235,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,889,893.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,363 shares of company stock worth $11,042,161 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Profile

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.