FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 305 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCKFree Report) by 41.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 333.3% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 65 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MCK opened at $514.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $576.35 and its 200 day moving average is $557.33. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $405.50 and a 12 month high of $637.51.

McKesson (NYSE:MCKGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.67. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 242.57% and a net margin of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $79.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 32.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.69%.

In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $585.53, for a total transaction of $351,318.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,022 shares in the company, valued at $1,183,941.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.53, for a total transaction of $351,318.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,022 shares in the company, valued at $1,183,941.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.03, for a total transaction of $2,349,490.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,546,684.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,106 shares of company stock valued at $4,881,001. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MCK. Argus increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on McKesson from $547.00 to $545.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on McKesson from $620.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on McKesson from $656.00 to $661.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of McKesson from $694.00 to $671.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, McKesson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $624.93.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

