FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 853 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 853 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

VWO stock opened at $44.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $79.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.17. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $45.72.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

