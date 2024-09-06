FDx Advisors Inc. Trims Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,003 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IQV. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in IQVIA by 733.3% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 125 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IQVIA during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the second quarter worth about $32,000. 89.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other IQVIA news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,300 shares of IQVIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.33, for a total transaction of $320,229.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,812,302.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:IQV opened at $248.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.89, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.42 and a 12 month high of $261.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.60.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 9.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

IQV has been the subject of several research reports. Argus raised shares of IQVIA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on IQVIA from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $266.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.25.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

