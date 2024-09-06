FDx Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 92.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,526 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 6,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.1% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 49,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,140,000 after buying an additional 4,955 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 48,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,545,000 after buying an additional 11,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,028,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MRK shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.58.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 2.4 %

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $118.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $300.37 billion, a PE ratio of 131.77, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.38. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.14 and a fifty-two week high of $134.63.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.12. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 40.69% and a net margin of 21.99%. The firm had revenue of $16.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.06) earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 342.22%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

