F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG) Now Covered by Barclays

Stock analysts at Barclays initiated coverage on shares of F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 8.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on F&G Annuities & Life from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th.

Shares of NYSE:FG opened at $41.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 1.20. F&G Annuities & Life has a 12 month low of $26.12 and a 12 month high of $48.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.16 and a 200 day moving average of $39.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

F&G Annuities & Life (NYSE:FG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. F&G Annuities & Life had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 6.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that F&G Annuities & Life will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in F&G Annuities & Life during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in F&G Annuities & Life by 723.4% during the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in F&G Annuities & Life in the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in F&G Annuities & Life during the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. 95.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc provides fixed annuities and life insurance products in the United States. The company portfolio includes fixed indexed annuities, multi-year guarantee annuities, and pension risk transfer solution, as well as indexed universal life insurance, institutional funding agreements, and index-linked annuities.

