Fidelity International Multifactor ETF (BATS:FDEV) Holdings Increased by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity International Multifactor ETF (BATS:FDEV – Free Report) by 131.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity International Multifactor ETF were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity International Multifactor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $736,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Fidelity International Multifactor ETF by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 40,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 12,370 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity International Multifactor ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 122,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,363,000 after purchasing an additional 10,047 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity International Multifactor ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 768,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,882,000 after purchasing an additional 35,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity International Multifactor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000.

Get Fidelity International Multifactor ETF alerts:

Fidelity International Multifactor ETF Stock Performance

Fidelity International Multifactor ETF stock opened at $29.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.67.

Fidelity International Multifactor ETF Profile

The Fidelity International Multifactor ETF (FDEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a multi-factored index of developed ex-US companies. FDEV was launched on Feb 26, 2019 and is managed by Fidelity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity International Multifactor ETF (BATS:FDEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity International Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity International Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.