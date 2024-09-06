Fiduciary Family Office LLC Sells 80 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Fiduciary Family Office LLC decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,271 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Family Office LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 29,159 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,109,000 after buying an additional 3,924 shares during the period. Concentrum Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 16,440 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,647 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 22,919 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 263,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,084,000 after purchasing an additional 21,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wolfe Research raised Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.40, for a total transaction of $3,991,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,213,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,588,151.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.40, for a total transaction of $3,991,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,213,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,588,151.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 21,467 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total transaction of $3,442,233.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,307,206.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 200,532 shares of company stock valued at $34,055,874. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOG stock opened at $158.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $173.13 and a 200-day moving average of $165.54. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.46 and a 12-month high of $193.31.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

