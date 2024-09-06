Fiera Capital Corp Has $386,000 Stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Fiera Capital Corp cut its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,565 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,149 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,841 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,667,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.7% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 39,179 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the period. AM Squared Ltd raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 100.0% in the second quarter. AM Squared Ltd now owns 400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $172,000. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup initiated coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.00.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:HII opened at $270.93 on Friday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $199.11 and a twelve month high of $299.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.53.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is presently 29.31%.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

