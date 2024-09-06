Fiera Capital Corp Sells 4,100 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,375 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KMI. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3,655.3% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Argus raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.20.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In other news, VP Dax Sanders sold 1,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $36,309.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 307,409 shares in the company, valued at $6,455,589. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kinder Morgan news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $2,101,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 916,773 shares in the company, valued at $19,261,400.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 1,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $36,309.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 307,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,455,589. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 148,311 shares of company stock valued at $3,121,891. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $21.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.89 and a 1-year high of $21.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.87 and its 200 day moving average is $19.41.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.55%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

