Fiera Capital Corp Sells 749 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Fiera Capital Corp trimmed its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,067 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 749 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in CVS Health by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 19,225 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in CVS Health by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 22,268 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Garland Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,810 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Sepio Capital LP boosted its stake in CVS Health by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 9,907 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS stock opened at $58.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.00. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $52.77 and a twelve month high of $83.25. The firm has a market cap of $72.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.52.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. CVS Health had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $91.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 46.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $101.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.48.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

