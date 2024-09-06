Fiera Capital Corp Takes Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,282 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 87,946 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,955,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Rockline Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,247 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 18,082 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 76,872 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,205,000 after purchasing an additional 18,194 shares during the period. Finally, West Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on WMT. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.99.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $166,661.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 463,871 shares in the company, valued at $32,239,034.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 3,633,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total transaction of $242,737,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 636,898,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,544,840,574.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $166,661.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 463,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,239,034.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,144,237 shares of company stock worth $730,497,016. 45.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Stock Performance

WMT stock opened at $76.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $618.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.85 and a 12 month high of $77.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.24.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The business had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

