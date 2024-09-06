Financial Connections Group Inc. Raises Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,644 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 37.2% in the second quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,475 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 52,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Bensler LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 91,666 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Trading Up 0.5 %

GOOGL opened at $157.24 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $120.21 and a one year high of $191.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 12.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $222.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.81.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Alphabet

Insider Activity

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total transaction of $266,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,107.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total transaction of $266,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,107.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 34,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.60, for a total transaction of $5,570,188.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 312,210 shares in the company, valued at $50,765,346. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 178,032 shares of company stock valued at $29,854,224. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.