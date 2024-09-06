Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 3,905 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Financial Counselors Inc. reduced its stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 21.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,905 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vale were worth $156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda grew its holdings in shares of Vale by 1,422.7% during the fourth quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 8,586,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,175,000 after purchasing an additional 8,022,188 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 3,952.2% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 3,343,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,261,060 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Vale by 110.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,459,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871,094 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Vale by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,315,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $195,319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224,756 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Vale during the 4th quarter worth $16,195,000. 21.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VALE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research cut Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Vale from $18.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Vale from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.72.

Vale Stock Performance

Shares of Vale stock opened at $10.25 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Vale S.A. has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $16.08.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. Vale had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 23.07%. The company had revenue of $9.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vale Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a $0.3698 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 12.1%. This is a positive change from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.09%.

Vale Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

