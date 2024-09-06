Financial Review: Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) vs. AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT)

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) and Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AvePoint and Matterport’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AvePoint $299.88 million 7.20 -$21.50 million ($0.08) -145.63 Matterport $162.28 million 8.14 -$199.08 million ($0.60) -7.00

AvePoint has higher revenue and earnings than Matterport. AvePoint is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Matterport, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

44.5% of AvePoint shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.0% of Matterport shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.8% of AvePoint shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.5% of Matterport shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares AvePoint and Matterport’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AvePoint -4.77% -6.66% -3.32% Matterport -164.17% -32.22% -28.08%

Risk & Volatility

AvePoint has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Matterport has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for AvePoint and Matterport, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AvePoint 0 1 3 0 2.75 Matterport 0 6 0 0 2.00

AvePoint currently has a consensus price target of $12.75, suggesting a potential upside of 9.44%. Matterport has a consensus price target of $4.70, suggesting a potential upside of 11.90%. Given Matterport’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Matterport is more favorable than AvePoint.

Summary

AvePoint beats Matterport on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AvePoint

AvePoint, Inc. provides cloud-native data management software platform in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address critical challenges and the management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others; license and support; and maintenance services. AvePoint, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.

About Matterport

Matterport, Inc., a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication in the United States and internationally. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; LEICA BLK360, a device to create digital twins; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; and 360 Cameras. It also provides Matterport Axis, a motor-mount accessory for smartphone. The company serves its products in residential and commercial real estate, facilities management and retail, AEC, insurance and repair, and travel and hospitality markets. Matterport, Inc. is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

