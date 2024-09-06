FineMark National Bank & Trust Acquires 648 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 153.5% during the 4th quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

DD opened at $81.37 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.14 and a 1-year high of $85.12. The company has a market cap of $34.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.23, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 185.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DD. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

