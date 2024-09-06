FineMark National Bank & Trust Boosts Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 75.8% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 97.7% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth $42,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VEU opened at $60.55 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.47 and a fifty-two week high of $61.83. The stock has a market cap of $40.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.80 and a 200-day moving average of $58.91.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

