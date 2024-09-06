FineMark National Bank & Trust Boosts Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $546.29 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $397.76 and a 1-year high of $609.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $569.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $542.51. The stock has a market cap of $68.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

