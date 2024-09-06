FineMark National Bank & Trust Buys 108 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,659 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $101.06 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.58 and a 12 month high of $101.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.08 and its 200 day moving average is $97.63.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

