FineMark National Bank & Trust Buys 928 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Security National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 148.0% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $99.97 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $83.10 and a twelve month high of $119.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.78. The firm has a market cap of $57.19 billion, a PE ratio of 5.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.32.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on EMR. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $123.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.18.

View Our Latest Report on Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.